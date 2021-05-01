Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. Schneider National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.600-1.700 EPS.

NYSE:SNDR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,212. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Schneider National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Schneider National from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

