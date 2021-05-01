Scotiabank Increases Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to $41.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EIFZF. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIFZF opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $33.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

