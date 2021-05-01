Scotiabank Increases Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$37.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CSFB upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.50 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price target (down from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.60.

GWO opened at C$35.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$19.13 and a 52-week high of C$36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.95.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings purchased 366,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,259,181.87. Insiders acquired 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420 over the last three months.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

