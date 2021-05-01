Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 250.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in SEA during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $252.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.99. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.90 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

