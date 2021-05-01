Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $92.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $97.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,525 shares of company stock valued at $16,209,940 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

