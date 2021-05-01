Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $4.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,534,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,480. Seagen has a 1-year low of $134.10 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.63.

Get Seagen alerts:

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.64.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total value of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,308 shares of company stock worth $12,765,502. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.