Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.80.

Several research analysts have commented on SEE shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 33,352 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 500,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 29,065 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEE traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $49.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,697. Sealed Air has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.65.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.