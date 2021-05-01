Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.69

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.69 and last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 8752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

Several analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sealed Air by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after buying an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sealed Air by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after buying an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $31,157,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Sealed Air by 1,289.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 649,202 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.