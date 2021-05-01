Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.62.

AXTA opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $32.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

