Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $128.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.11.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

