Seedify.fund Price Tops $0.98 on Major Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001690 BTC on exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $29,034.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seedify.fund alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.72 or 0.00285001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $646.73 or 0.01118956 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00026823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.79 or 0.00726318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,748.51 or 0.99915441 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seedify.fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seedify.fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.