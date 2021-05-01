Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 76.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,003,000 after acquiring an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after acquiring an additional 121,046 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after acquiring an additional 142,526 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $239,480,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,907,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,433,000 after acquiring an additional 275,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.