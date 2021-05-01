Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.87.

Shares of FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.76 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.12 and its 200 day moving average is $276.80.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $11,647,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total value of $82,314.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.