Seelaus Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 151,382 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 58,949 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,579,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lazard stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

