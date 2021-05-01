Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 43,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 83.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $487.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $487.39 and a 200-day moving average of $413.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $215.52 and a one year high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total value of $7,348,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.13.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.