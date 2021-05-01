Seelaus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $673.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $485.01 and a 12-month high of $683.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $632.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $632.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.