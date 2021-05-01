Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,500 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the March 31st total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AIHS opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. Senmiao Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 182.96% and a negative return on equity of 415.54%.

About Senmiao Technology

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.