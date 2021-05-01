ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $591.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $595.00 to $591.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.71% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.24.

ServiceNow stock opened at $506.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $515.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $528.39. ServiceNow has a one year low of $335.01 and a one year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,524 shares of company stock worth $20,548,930 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

