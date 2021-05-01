Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 70.5% in April

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 70.5% from the March 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sesen Bio by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 17,732.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,447 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 11.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. 17.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SESN stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.88. 7,577,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,524. Sesen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

