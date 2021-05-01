Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Severn Bancorp stock opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $152.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Severn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $12.80.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.43 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Severn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Severn Bancorp by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Severn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Severn Bancorp by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards.

