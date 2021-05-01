Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

NYSE:SHG opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $36.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

