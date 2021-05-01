Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shoals Technologies manufactures a diverse portfolio of solar balance of systems products, including combiner/re-combiner boxes, disconnect boxes, custom harnessing solutions, junction boxes, wire, in-line fuses and racking and monitoring solutions. “

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SHLS. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $32.07 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $28.17 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.62.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $276,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $515,000.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.