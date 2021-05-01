Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Shopify (TSE:SHOP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1,844.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Shopify to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

TSE SHOP opened at C$1,450.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1,437.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1,455.48. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$840.01 and a 52-week high of C$1,900.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.69. The stock has a market cap of C$180.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.06.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

