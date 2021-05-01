Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Announces Earnings Results

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 22.74%.

Shares of SHBI opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.64. Shore Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $197.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

