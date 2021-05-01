Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get PZ Cussons alerts:

Shares of PZC stock opened at GBX 264 ($3.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 292.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. PZ Cussons has a 12 month low of GBX 169.04 ($2.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 290.70 ($3.80). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 267.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 247.38.

In related news, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for PZ Cussons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PZ Cussons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.