Short Interest in ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Declines By 49.6%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,553,500 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the March 31st total of 9,032,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ABMRF opened at $12.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

