Short Interest in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Grows By 62.4%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the March 31st total of 911,100 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of ACRS opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.26. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $415,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.