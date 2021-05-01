Short Interest in Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) Declines By 57.1%

Aedifica SA (OTCMKTS:AEDFF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aedifica in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of AEDFF opened at $121.35 on Friday. Aedifica has a 1 year low of $121.35 and a 1 year high of $126.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.12.

Aedifica Company Profile

Aedifica is a Belgian listed company that offers sustainable real estate solutions to professional operators that provide care to people with care needs throughout Europe. To realise that mission, Aedifica has specialised in investments in quality European healthcare real estate, with a particular focus on the care needs of the elderly.

