Short Interest in Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Expands By 57.1%

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AHNR stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Athena Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get Athena Gold alerts:

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It holds 10% interest and has an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Excelsior Springs project that consists of 140 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 2,884 acres and two patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, as well as a separate block of ten ES claims covering 202 acres.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Athena Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athena Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.