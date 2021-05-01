Short Interest in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Drops By 32.5%

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the March 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BKSC stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th.

In other Bank of South Carolina news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry purchased 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,183.79. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,642 shares in the company, valued at $990,283.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas H. Sass sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Corporate insiders own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bank of South Carolina stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,176 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Bank of South Carolina as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides financial services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

