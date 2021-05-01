Short Interest in Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Declines By 32.3%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the March 31st total of 371,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,295,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BFARF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,152. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75. Bitfarms has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins in North America. It operates through Backbone and Volta segments. The Backbone segment owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

