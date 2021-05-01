Short Interest in Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Declines By 42.9%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.50.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350. Britvic has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

