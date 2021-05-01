Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expands By 54.1%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the March 31st total of 53,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $235.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

CPLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

