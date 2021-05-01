Short Interest in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Declines By 29.5%

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.10% of China HGS Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

HGSH opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 million, a PE ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China HGS Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40.

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. China HGS Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter.

China HGS Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in mainland China. It engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. The company also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings.

