Short Interest in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Decreases By 30.9%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 905,300 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

Shares of CBD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.42. 1,485,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. Analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3997 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

