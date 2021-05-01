Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Rises By 111.8%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the March 31st total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS CLABF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. 248,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,665. Core One Labs has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs Inc operates as a biotechnology research and technology life sciences company in the United States and Canada. It focuses on bringing psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems, psychedelic assisted psychotherapy, and API grade psilocybin manufacturing. The company manufactures CannaStrips, which are cannabis-infused strips, as well as produces oils, distillates, and resins.

