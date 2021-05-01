Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Grows By 54.5%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DRRKF opened at $610.79 on Friday. dormakaba has a 52-week low of $453.00 and a 52-week high of $610.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $610.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of dormakaba from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of dormakaba in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

