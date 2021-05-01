Short Interest in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Increases By 47.7%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 319,200 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the March 31st total of 216,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $6.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

