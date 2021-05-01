Short Interest in EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Rises By 100.0%

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EVCI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,254. EVCI Career Colleges has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

