Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Drops By 29.8%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the March 31st total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1-year low of $52.27 and a 1-year high of $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $822,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,219,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $10,994,050. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 329,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 36.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

