Short Interest in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) Rises By 75.5%

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,300 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the March 31st total of 305,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:GIX remained flat at $$10.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 527,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,974. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29. GigCapital2 has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital2 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in GigCapital2 during the first quarter worth $3,609,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in GigCapital2 by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 218,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital2 in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in GigCapital2 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GigCapital2 by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 135,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 48,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About GigCapital2

GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.

