Short Interest in HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Expands By 134.4%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 225.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HLKHF remained flat at $$60.70 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 977. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $35.01 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.31.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

