Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Increases By 116.7%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 27,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.96. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $25.60.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.5383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is 23.84%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Nord/LB upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.