Short Interest in Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Declines By 42.9%

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director Sandor Rosenberg sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $313,500.00. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IAIC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,371. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. Information Analysis has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter. Information Analysis had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%.

Information Analysis Company Profile

Information Analysis Incorporated develops and markets computer applications software systems, programming services, and related software products and automation systems in the United States. The company offers legacy software migration and modernization, and data analytics services; and develops web-based and mobile device solutions, including dynamic electronic forms development and conversion.

