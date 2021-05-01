Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Expands By 147.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,028 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,922,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BSCU opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.