Short Interest in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Declines By 49.1%

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 486,400 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the March 31st total of 955,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,204,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 418,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.64. 181,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,049. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $31.15 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

