Short Interest in Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) Declines By 46.5%

Ionix Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IINX) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 694,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ionix Technology stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,055. Ionix Technology has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.15.

About Ionix Technology

Ionix Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of liquid crystal materials, displays, and modules in the United States, Hong Kong, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Smart Energy, Photoelectric Display, and Service Contracts.

