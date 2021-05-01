Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Decreases By 51.9%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from $0.40 to $1.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Journey Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. 173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,452. Journey Energy has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

