Short Interest in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Declines By 32.4%

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,280,000 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 28,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,368,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,122,000 after buying an additional 15,217,812 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4,147.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,595,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,326,000 after buying an additional 7,416,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $77,133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,147,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,730,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,812,000 after purchasing an additional 955,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.24. 2,641,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,591. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

