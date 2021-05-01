Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Rises By 52.1%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the March 31st total of 25,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Monopar Therapeutics alerts:

In other Monopar Therapeutics news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNPR stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $75.53 million and a P/E ratio of -9.39. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $17.01.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.